Jukembayev KOs Nunes in 35 seconds

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Batyrzhan Jukembayev (11-0, 9 KOs) had another bout, Sportinform reports.

He fought within a boxing event in Montreal, Canada. His opponent was 30-year-old Mexican Noe Nunez (18-5-1, 13 KOs). The super-lightweight fight was crowned with Jukembayev's win after 35 seconds of the first round as the referee stopped the contest.

Batyr has won for the 12th time in the professional ring, whereas Nunez suffered the sixth defeat in his career.