Juldyzai summer sports contest kicks off in Kokshetau

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The Juldyzai summer sports and athletic contest kicked off in Kokshetau as part of the II National Inclusive Games Juldyzai 2023, Kazinform reports.

Over the next few days, 125 children with special needs from 11 centres of Akmola region aged between 9 and 18 years old will compete in six disciplines, namely, field and track, table tennis, swimming, asyk atu, best tas, and futsal.

73 medal sets will be played at the contest.

Last year the 12 children represented the region at the games held in Almaty. The team secured the second place.

The project has been working since 2015. The Juldyzai National Inclusive Games are actually the only games for children with special needs of all ages and diagnoses.

The winners of the regional summer sports and athletic contest will vie for top honors at the National Games slated for September 20-23 this year.