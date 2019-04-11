Julian Assange arrested at Ecuadorian embassy in London

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is facing United States extradition proceedings after his arrest at the Embassy of Ecuador in London, police said Thursday, EFE reports.

The 47-year-old was taken into custody by the capital's Metropolitan Police and is being held at a police station in central London.

He was later re-arrested on behalf of US authorities and an extradition warrant has been issued, police said.

Scotland Yard said he is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court "as soon as possible."

He also faces a charge of failing to surrender to the court on June 29, 2012.

Officers were "invited into the embassy by the ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of asylum," the force said in a statement.

Assange was granted asylum by Ecuador in 2012 and had remained sheltered in the embassy in UK capital to avoid arrest for seven years.