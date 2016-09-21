Julio Cesar Chavez Sr.: Canelo needs Golovkin to sell 1 million on PPV

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. shared his thoughts on why Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez needs to fight Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

He believes that Canelo needs a very good B-Side to complement his superstar status when it comes to a PPV event.



Chavez said that he [Canelo] definitely needs Golovkin to sell one million on PPV. "There must be a complement [to himself]. The fight with ‘Macho' Camacho was a complement to myself, the fight with Whitaker was a compliment to myself," he said.



Canelo who sustained a hand injury during his knockout victory over British boxer Liam Smith will not be able to fight until yearend at least. He is very unlikely to fight Golovkin until September 2017.