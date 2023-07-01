July 1. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of July, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

(1958) is the post, journalist, laureate of the Aibergenov Prize, correspondent of Kazinform International News Agency in West Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Uralsk Teachers’ Training Institute.

(1964) is the judge of the Eurasian Economic Union’s Court.

Born in Karaganda is a graduate of the Kuibyshev Tomsk State University, the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been serving since January 2015.

(1964) is the deputy chairman of the industrial development committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.

Born in Guriyev is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute, the Abai Almaty State University.

Has been acting since January 2021.

(1975) is the counsellor-ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan, diplomat, professor emeritus of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

Born in South Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been appointed to the post in 2021.

(1978) is the Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Dulati Taraz State University, National Public Policy School under the Public Administration Academy under the President of Kazakhstan, studied abroad.

Has been working since last August.