EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 10 July 2023 | GMT +6

    July 10. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop-shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of July.

    NAMES

    Auyezkhan Kodar (1958-2016) - Kazakh writer, poet, and playwright, culturologist, philosopher, literart critic, translator of national classics, winner of the Alash Turkic World Prize.

    Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated form the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Auyezkhan Kodar translated the works of Abai, Shakarim, Zhumabayev, Utemissov into the Russian language.



    Andrian Yelemessov (1963) - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Cuba.

    Born in Maryiskaya region, Turkmenistan, he graduated from the Kazakh Chemical Technological Institute, courses for Kazakh extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors and heads of structural divisions under the Diplomatic Academy of the Foreign Ministry Affairs of Kazakhstan.

    He was appointed to his current post in March 2022.



    Anar Zhailganova (1969) - Stateswoman, candidate of legal sciences.

    Born in Semipalatinsk region, she is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Higher School of Banking .


    Tags:
    Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!