July 11. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop-shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of July.

NAMES

(1858-1931) is the Kazakh poet, translator, composer, historian and philosopher.

He was born in Ken-bulak, Chingiz volost.

Shakarim authored many verses, poems. His historic, philosophical works focus on problems of social and cultural life.

(1968) is the Kazakh Senate deputy.

Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agriculture Institute.

Has been acting since January 2023.

(1987) is the deputy chairman of the international information committee of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Born in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the KIMEP, the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, the National Public Policy School, and Insitute Diplomatique de Paris.

Has been serving since 2021.

(1988) is the chairman of the education quality committee of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.

Born in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University, the Karaganda Economic University.

Has been appointed to the post last October.