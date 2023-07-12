July 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 12.

EVENTS

1925 – The Union of Writers of Kazakhstan is established.

1925 – The collection «100 songs of the Kazakh people» by Alexander Zatayevich, musician-ethnographer, composer, and people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR, is issued.

1960 – The Dzhambul State Philharmonic variety art sector-based Kazakh State Concert Tour Association Kazakhconcert is set up.

1993 – The International Organization of Turkic Culture (Turksoy) made up of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan is established.

2012 – The new container train route linking South Korea, China, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan is commissioned.

2012 – The UNESCO International Coordinating Council «Human and Biosphere» includes Kazakhstan’s first bid by the Kolgalzhyn State Natural Reserve into the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

2017 – The city of Astana makes it to Lonely Planet’s list of top ten incredible places in Asia tourists must visit in 2017.

2017 – Kazakhstan’s Alua Nurmanova wins first place at the third international chess tournament - the Batumi Municipality Cup-2017.

2018 - A star with Kazakh singer Roza Rymbayeva’s name is placed at the Star Square in Vitebsk, Belarus.

2021 - 12-year-old Kazakh chess player Daniyal Sapenov wins first place at the Serbia Chess Open 2021, scoring eight points out of nine.