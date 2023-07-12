July 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
EVENTS
1925 – The Union of Writers of Kazakhstan is established.
1925 – The collection «100 songs of the Kazakh people» by Alexander Zatayevich, musician-ethnographer, composer, and people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR, is issued.
1960 – The Dzhambul State Philharmonic variety art sector-based Kazakh State Concert Tour Association Kazakhconcert is set up.
1993 – The International Organization of Turkic Culture (Turksoy) made up of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan is established.
2012 – The new container train route linking South Korea, China, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan is commissioned.
2012 – The UNESCO International Coordinating Council «Human and Biosphere» includes Kazakhstan’s first bid by the Kolgalzhyn State Natural Reserve into the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves.
2017 – The city of Astana makes it to Lonely Planet’s list of top ten incredible places in Asia tourists must visit in 2017.
2017 – Kazakhstan’s Alua Nurmanova wins first place at the third international chess tournament - the Batumi Municipality Cup-2017.
2018 - A star with Kazakh singer Roza Rymbayeva’s name is placed at the Star Square in Vitebsk, Belarus.
2021 - 12-year-old Kazakh chess player Daniyal Sapenov wins first place at the Serbia Chess Open 2021, scoring eight points out of nine.