July 15. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of July.

NAMES

– Board Chairman and rector of the Karaganda Industrial University.

Born in Kyzylorda city, he is a graduate of the Gogol Kzyl-Ordinsk Pedagogical Institute, Moscow State Economics and Statistics University.

Between 2018 and 2021, he was the President of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

He was appointed to his current post in March 2021.

– Chairman of the Kostanay regional court.

Born in Kustanay region, he graduated from the Sverdlovsk Law Institute.

He took up his current post in December 2022.

- Chairman of the Union of Builders of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tselinograd region, he graduated from the Agro-Technological University.

In 2012 and 2016, he was Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the Committee on Economic Reform and Regional Development.

– deputy chairman of the Government for Citizens NJSC.

Born in Zhezkazgan city, he graduated from the Zhezkazgan Pedagogical Institute, Karaganda Financial Institute.

He was appointed to his current post in 2019.

Nartai Sarsengaliyev (1991) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament. Sarsengaliyev is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He took up his current post in March 2023.