July 17. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of July.

NAMES

(1906-1983) is one of the founders of Kazakh composers’ music and collector-ethnographer of Kazakh folk music.

He was born in Kazan region, Tatarstan. Graduated from the Tashkent Institute of Enlightenment of the Turkic National Minorities, the Moscow Music College.

Since 1933 he lived in Almaty. Authored some 10 waltzes, including the Kazakh waltz and Bulbul.

(1947-2017) is a sculptor, winner of the Zhambul Zhabayev International Prize, Professor of the Zhurgenev National Academy of Arts, member of the Union of Painters of Kazakhstan, academician of the Academy of Arts of Kazakhstan.

Graduated from the Gogol Almaty Art School, the Surikov Moscow State Art Institute.

(1957) is the CEO of Nursultan Nazarbayev Interfaith and Inter-civilization Dialogue Development Centre.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Teachers’ Training Institute of Foreign Languages, the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

Has been serving since 2021.

(1968) is the head of the personnel management department of the Government Office of Kazakhstan.

Graduated from the Alma-Ata Architecture and Engineering Institute.

Has been appointed to the post this February.

(1969) is the president of the Kazakhstan Press Club.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Kazakh State University, the KIMEP, and the University of Missouri.

(1973) is the advisor to the National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Kazakh State University of World Languages, the Kazakh State Law Academy.

Has been acting since February this year.

(1981) is the Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

Born in North Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University.

Has been working since March 2019.