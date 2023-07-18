EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:00, 18 July 2023 | GMT +6

    July 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 18.

    EVENTS

    1907 - The Wooden Mosque is built without a single nail in the steppe of East Kazakhstan.

    2013 - The official opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan takes place in Galați, Romania.

    2014 - The Technology Park opens at Nazarbayev University in the city of Astana.

    2016 - Karina Nazhimeddinoa wins the Grand Prix at the international competition-festival Sun оf Italy.

    2016 - The Tien Shan is included in the World Heritage List at the UNESCO meeting in Istanbul, Turkiye.

    2018 - Kazakh painter, honored ambassador of the ATOM project Karipbek Kuyukov is named the winner of the Nuclear-Free Future Award.


    Tags:
    Events Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!