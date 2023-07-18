EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 18 July 2023 | GMT +6

    July 18. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of July.

    Raissa Sadykova (1944-2020) – first female conductor of Kazakhstan, Honored Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan, winner of a diploma of the IV All-Union Contest of Conductors in Moscow.

    Sagi Ashimov (1961-1999) – film actor, laureate of the Kazakh SSR State Prize.

    Aliya Galimova (1970) – Chief of Staff of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Assat Nurpeissov (1987) – Deputy Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs.
    Tags:
    Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!