July 20. Today's Birthdays
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of July.
Meirbek Moldabekov (1947) – Soviet and Kazakhstani scholar in the field of mechanics and mechanical engineering, PhD, professor, academician of the National Academy of Sciences.
Akhmet Muradov (1951) – member of the Presidential National Qurultay.
Yermek Turssunov (1961) – Chairman of the Management Board of the Union of Kazakhstan Filmmakers.
Maksat Zakirov (1962) – Director of Saltanat State Dancing Ensemble
Sergey Pogossyan (1972) - popular film and theatre actor of Kazakhstan