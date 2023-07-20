EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 20 July 2023 | GMT +6

    July 20. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of July.

    Meirbek Moldabekov (1947) – Soviet and Kazakhstani scholar in the field of mechanics and mechanical engineering, PhD, professor, academician of the National Academy of Sciences.

    Akhmet Muradov (1951) – member of the Presidential National Qurultay.

    Yermek Turssunov (1961) – Chairman of the Management Board of the Union of Kazakhstan Filmmakers.

    Maksat Zakirov (1962) – Director of Saltanat State Dancing Ensemble

    Sergey Pogossyan (1972) - popular film and theatre actor of Kazakhstan
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!