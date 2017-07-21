July 24, 25: EU Energy Days in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The European Union Energy Days - the 5th series of the "Future Energy" forum, the largest business event within Astana Expo-2017 international exhibition, will take place on July 24 and 25, Kazinform reports.

The event is organized by the European Commission Directorate-General for Energy and the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan.

Deputy Director-General for Energy at the European Commission Gerassimos Thomas, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev, Ambassador and Head of EU Delegation to the Republic of Kazakhstan Traian Hristea, and Secretary General of the European Investment Bank Klaus Trömel will attend the fifth conference of the Future Energy Forum. Its anchor will be science journalist and facilitator, the presenter of BBC Radio 4's Material World.