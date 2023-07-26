EN
    July 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 26.

    EVENTS

    1968 - The Abai Language Dictionary with around 6,000 words and concepts is issued.

    1999 - The Barys Order of Kazakhstan is established.

    2012 - Young musician Yerassyl Adilbekov wins the Grand Prix at the Magia Italiana-2012 in Rimini, Italy.

    2015 - The International Olympiad of Informatics takes place in Almaty city. The event brought together over 630 people from 80 countries.

    2018 - The European Broadcasting Union announces Kazakhstan as a Junior Eurovision-2018 participant. Kazakhstan for the first time took part in the contest alongside 19 other countries.

    2019 - Kazakhstani judo player Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh wins a gold medal at the Grand Prix Zagreb in Croatia

    2021 – According to the President's decree on changes to the administrative and territorial structure of Akmola region the village of Kosshy is categorized as a city of regional importance.


