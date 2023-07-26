EN
    July 26. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of July.

    NAMES

    Well-known scientist, merited ophthalmologist, one of the founders of the Kazakhstani ophthalmologist school Zhanar MUSTAFINA (1936-2021) was born in Novosibirsk. She was a graduate of the Molotov Almaty State Medical Institute. She dedicated most of her career to healthcare sector and worked for the Almaty State Medical Institute, the Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University and the Republican scientific ophthalmologists society. Zhanar Mustafina penned over 300 research papers and registered several patents in Kazakhstan and Russia.

    Prosecutor of Taraz city Zhambyl SMATOV was born in 1985. He worked at the prosecutor’s offices in Zhambyl and Akmola regions and in Nur-Sultan city (present-day Astana). He was appointed to his recent post in September 2019.
