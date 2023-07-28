July 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events
DATES
World Hepatitis Day is observed each year on 28 July to raise awareness of viral hepatitis.
EVENTS
1992 – An exchange of notes on establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the European Commission takes place in Brussels.
1995 - The Kazakh President decrees to hold a republican referendum on a new draft Constitution on August 30, 1995.
2007 – The Kazakh Head of State signs the Law on Education.
2012 – Kazakhstan's cyclist Alexander Vinokurov claims gold in the men’s 250km road race clocking in at 5hr 45min and 57sec.
2012 – The solemn ceremony of opening the National Day of Kazakhstan takes place at the EXPO 2012 in Yeosu, South Korea.
2016 – The office of the National Export and Investment Agency Kaznex Invest of the Kazakh Investment and Development Ministry is opened in Istanbul.
2018 – The first Grappling World Cup is held in Astana, Kazakhstan.
2022 – A preview screening of Denis Ten’s film Blind Love takes place.