July 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 29th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 29.

DATES

Global Tiger Day is celebrated every year on July 29 as a way to raise awareness about this magnificent but endangered big cat. The day was founded in 2010, when the 13 tiger range countries came together to create Tx2 – the global goal to double the number of wild tigers by the year 2022.

EVENTS

1936 – Kostanay region is established.

1990 – Almaty city hosts the 1st International Music Festival Asia Dauysy (Voice of Asia).

2000 – The last tunnel is destroyed at the Semipalatinsk Test Site.

2010 – The exhibition devoted to Kazakhstan takes place in the resort town of Lenbe, Poland.

2013 – The logo of the international specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 is approved

2019 - Archeologists discover an ancient proto-city in Shetsk district, Karaganda region. Large-scale scientific studies were carried out within the territory where the Akkezen settlement was located.

2021 - The Kazakh film The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time is released in France. The film stars Cannes Film Festival's Best Actress award winner Samal Yesslyamova, famed Japanese actor Mirai Moriyama, Kazakh theatre and film actor Dulyga Akmolda, and aspiring actor Madi Mendaidarov.