    08:00, 29 July 2023 | GMT +6

    July 29. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of July.

    Yermek Zhumabayev (1949) – prominent statesman and public figure, member of the Council of Senators at the Senate of the Kazakhstan Parliament.

    Bulat Dembayev (1965) – Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Aidos Kydyrma (1976) – Minister -Counselor at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Türkiye

    Ruslan Alishev (1978) – Secretary of AMANAT Party.

    Serik Shapkenov (1979) – Governor of Atyrau region.

    Rashid Yerishev (1981) – Consular General of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.
