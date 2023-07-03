July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 3.

1903 – One of the first special secondary education institutions of Kazakhstan – The Teachers Training Seminary (School) – opens its doors in Semipalatinsk.

1960 – Karaganda Metallurgy Plant starts operating.

2009 – Astana-Arena roofed stadium opens in the Kazakh capital.

2013 – Archeologists discover unique monuments dating back to the 4th century BC in the area of Sarkyrama ancient town in Sandyktau district of Akmola region. The findings include ceramic dishes, a bronze necklace, a bronze thimble, an altar-lamp, a grater, a mortar for grinding grain and a fragment of a bronze knife.

2017 – An unusual museum is unveiled on the ground of the Mining and Industrial College in Karaganda. The museum is located in a coal mine at a depth of 15 meters. The area of the museum is more than 100 square meters. The museum showcases the equipment which miners use today. Each equipment is described in Kazakh, Russian, and English languages.

2017 – Film Oralman (Repatriate) by Sabit Kurmanbekov and a short-length film Yerkek (Man) by Berik Zhakhanov are included into the program of the XIII Kazan International Muslim Films Festival.

2018 – Designer from Aktobe Sabina Zhanzakova takes top prize at the International Festival of Children’s and Youth Creativity in Kemer, Turkiye for the samples of traditional clothes she sews herself. The event gathered 25 creative teams from 15 countries.

2020 – Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Estonia

2021 – A monument to First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is unveiled in Turkistan.

2021 - A monument to outstanding Kazakh scientist Kanysh Satpayev is unveiled in Astana.

2021 – Astana inaugurates a monument to Dina Nurpeissova, the mother of Kazakh kuy (a musical composition played on dombra). The monument is opened on the eve of the Day of Dombra, as per a decision of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as part of celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.