July 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 5.

EVENTS

1961 - The first gusher occurs at No.6 oil well of the Zhetybai oilfield in Mangistau region paving the way to the rapid development of the region.

1998 - Former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and First President of Russia Boris Yeltsin sign the Treaty on Eternal Friendship and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

2010 - The Customs Union including Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus becomes operational.

2013 - The Space Development Institute is registered, with Kazcosmos head Talgat Mussabayev as its President.

2017 - 17-year-old Kazakhstani Zhansaya Abdumalik achieves the men's grandmaster morn for the first time in the history of Kazakh chess at the World Open 2017 in Philadelphia.

2017 - The first electric vehicle charging industrial station with a capacity of 50kW opens in Astana.

2018 - The Astana International Financial Center is officially opened in Astana.

2020 - National Geographic photographers hold the special photo exhibition of pictures of Nur-Sultan. In particular, the photos taken by world-famous photographer George Steinmetz were on display.