July 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 7.

EVENTS

1977 - The Kazakh Scientific Research Institute of Cardiology is established.

1982 - The Manshuk Mametova Memorial Museum House opens in Uralsk.

2010 - At the initiative of Kazakhstan a unique collection of Kazakh musical works '1,000 songs of the Kazakh people. Selected works' by Aleksandr Zatayevich is issued in Poalnd within the UN International Year of the Rapprochement of Cultures.

2013 - The official opening ceremony of the General Consulate of Kazakhstan takes place in Kazan, Tatarstan.

2014 - Astana hosts the ceremony of opening the network of electric bike rental stations 'Astana Bike'.

2015 - The film about EXPO 2017 takes first place at the World Media Festival in Germany. The works from 38 countries and around 40 corporations, agencies, and TV channels were presented at the Festival. «EXPO Family Film» won gold in the category of 'Corporate communications: information for visitors.'

2018 - The works of famed Kazakh multimedia artist Almagul Menlibayeva enter the top 6 creative projects of the Venice Biennale.

2019 - Nur-Sultan hosts the 15th International Film Festival 'Eurasia,' bringing together actors, directors, and producers from all around the world. 'The Secret of a Leader' film by Kazakh director Farkhat Sharipov was awarded the Grand Prix. Famed Hungarian director Tamás Tóth presented the award.

2021 - The ceremony of opening the Kazah Honorary Consulate in Podgorica, Montenegro, takes place.