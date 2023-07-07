EN
    08:00, 07 July 2023 | GMT +6

    July 7. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop-shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of July.

    NAMES

    Aibek Smadiyarov (1983) - director of communications at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Smadiyarov is a graduate of the Abylai khan University of International Relations and World Languages.

    He took up his current post in June 2023.




    Alikhan Zhamsatov (1983) - head of the Material and Technical Support Department public institution of the President's Affairs Administration.

    Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy, Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University, and Gumilyev Eurasian National University.

    He took up his current post in April 2022.


