July 8. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of July.

Ikram Adyrbekov (1950) – member of the Council of Senators of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament

Zhansseit Tuimebayev (1958) – Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University

Assylbek Shamenov (1978) – Mayor of Kyzylorda city

Talgat Kurmanbayev (1979) - Director General, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC KazTransOil

Gabit Syzdykbekov (1980) +- First Deputy Chief of the Prime Minister’s Office

Assel Zhanassova (1987) – Chairman of the Board of JSC KazPost