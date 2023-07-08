EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 08 July 2023 | GMT +6

    July 8. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of July.

    Ikram Adyrbekov (1950) – member of the Council of Senators of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament






    Zhansseit Tuimebayev (1958) – Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University






    Assylbek Shamenov (1978) – Mayor of Kyzylorda city





    Talgat Kurmanbayev (1979) - Director General, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC KazTransOil






    Gabit Syzdykbekov (1980) +- First Deputy Chief of the Prime Minister’s Office







    Assel Zhanassova (1987) – Chairman of the Board of JSC KazPost
    Tags:
    Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!