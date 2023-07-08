08:00, 08 July 2023 | GMT +6
July 8. Today's Birthdays
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of July.
Ikram Adyrbekov (1950) – member of the Council of Senators of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament
Zhansseit Tuimebayev (1958) – Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University
Assylbek Shamenov (1978) – Mayor of Kyzylorda city
Talgat Kurmanbayev (1979) - Director General, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC KazTransOil
Gabit Syzdykbekov (1980) +- First Deputy Chief of the Prime Minister’s Office
Assel Zhanassova (1987) – Chairman of the Board of JSC KazPost