July 9. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th of July.

NAMES

- Secretary-General - Vice President of the Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan.

Born in West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Karaganda Pedagogical Institute, Kazakh-Russian University.

He took up his current post in 2023.













- Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Estonia.

Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Kazakh State University, Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

He took up his current post in December 2019.













- head of the strategic planning department of the Administration of the Kazakh President.

Born in Usk-Kamenogorsk city, he is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan State Technical University, Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

He took up his current post in July 2019.









- head of the AMANAT Party's central office.

Born in Karaganda city, he is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

He took up his current post in 2022.