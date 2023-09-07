July retail sales +0.4% in value, -0.2% in volume in Italy – Istat

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian retail sales rose by 0.4% in value terms but fell by 0.2% in volume in July with respect to June, Istat said on Thursday, ANSA reports.

The national statistics agency added that year-on-year retail sales were up by 2.7% in value terms with respect to July 2022, but down by 4.5% in volume over the same period.

Sales of food items grew by 5.6% in value but fell by 4.7% in volume year-on-year, while sales of non-food items grew by 0.5% in value but fell by 4.3% in volume over the same period.

The data gives an indication of the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on Italian consumers, who are paying more to get less.