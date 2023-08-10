July sweltering heat breaks record in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM July this year was the hottest month throughout Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

The peak of the heat was recorded in the first decade of July in the country’s west, in the second decade in the north, and in mid-July in the east and southeast.

Atyrau meteorological station saw the highest temperature of 42 degrees Celsius on July 8. The latest highest record was set in 2011 with a mercury reading of 41.9 degrees Celsius.

On July 11 air temperature soared up to 42.3 degrees Celsius at the Aktobe meteorological station beating the record set in 2008 of 41.0 degrees Celsius.

On July 10-13, Petropavlovsk braced for baking weather with air temperature rising as high as 40.0 degrees Celsius.

Records were broken throughout Kazakhstan as well as around the world at large.

The greater part of Kazakhstan saw below-normal precipitations in July.