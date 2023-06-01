June 1. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 1st of June, Kazinform reports.

NAMES

– founder of Kazakh theatre and dramatic criticism, literary scholar, writer.

Born in Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the Journalism Department of the Philological Faculty. In 1066, he completed his postgraduate studies and received his PhD from the Kazakh State University.

Between 1980 and 1984, he worked as a teacher at the Literature Institute in Moscow, In 2000 and 2010, he was an editor-in-chief of Kazakh encyclopedia, headed the Kazakh Literature Department at the Gumilyev National University.

Throughout his professional life, he penned over 30 scientific and fictional books, around 250 scientific articles, around 800 scientific and critical articles. Some of his works were published in France, Turkey, India, South Korea, China, and other countries.

– Kazakh singer, pedagogue professor, winner of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Lenin Comsomol Prize.

Born in Karaganda region, he graduated from the Kazakh Pop Music Studio, where he received lessons from people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR Zhusupbek Yelebekov.

He worked as a soloist of the Gulder ensemble, teacher of the Pop Music and Circus Art Studio, senior teacher of the Almaty Conservatory, associate professor, department head, and director of the Republican College of Pop Music and Circus Art.

He performed concerts in the USA, Japan, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, China, and other countries.

– Deputy of the Majilis, Chairman of the Committee on Economic Reform and Regional Development of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.

Born in Semipalatinsk region, he graduated from the Almaty National Economy Institute, Kazakh State Law University.

He took up his current post in March 2023.

– Chairman of the Audit Commission of Nur-Sultan.

Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Pavlodar Accounting Economics School, Khrulev Yaroslavl Higher Military Financial School, Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

He took up his current post in March 2019.

– Chairman of the Committee on Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Energy, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

Born in Taldykorgan city, he graduated from the Kazakh Agricultural Institute, Konayev Humanitarian Institute.

He was appointed to his current post in February 2022.

– President of Narkhoz University.

Born in Ust-Kamenogorsk, he graduated from the Amanzholov Kazakh State University, won the Kazakh President International Scholarship Bolashak, got his master’s degree from the Amanzholov Kazakh State University and PhD from the University of Wrocław.

Between 2019 and 2021, he served as a Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in May 2021.