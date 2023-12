NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 10th of June.

Kuanyshbek YESSEKEYEV, CEO of JSC Kazakhtelecom, was born 44 years ago (1975).























Altair AKHMETOV, Rector of the Presidential Academy of Public Administration, was born 40 years ago (1979).