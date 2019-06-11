June 11. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of June.

Serik Bekturganov (1957) is a deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of sociocultural development and science committee.

Born in Dzhezkazgan region is a graduate of the Karaganda State University.

Has been acting since October 2014.





















van Sauer (1958) is a founder, director general, Agrofirma Rodina LLP.

Born in Akmola region is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agriculture Institute.

Has been working since May 2005.























Gaziz Nurdauletov (1964) is a Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been appointed to the post this March.



















Anuar Kumpekeyev (1984) is a mayor of Pavlodar.

Born in Pavlodar is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, the University of Bradford.

Has been acting since August 2018.