June 11. Today's Birthdays
Serik Bekturganov (1957) is a deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of sociocultural development and science committee.
Born in Dzhezkazgan region is a graduate of the Karaganda State University.
Has been acting since October 2014.
van Sauer (1958) is a founder, director general, Agrofirma Rodina LLP.
Born in Akmola region is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agriculture Institute.
Has been working since May 2005.
Gaziz Nurdauletov (1964) is a Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.
Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.
Has been appointed to the post this March.
Anuar Kumpekeyev (1984) is a mayor of Pavlodar.
Born in Pavlodar is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, the University of Bradford.
Has been acting since August 2018.