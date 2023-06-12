June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 12th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 12.

EVENTS

1924 – First Congress of Kazakh Scholars kicks off in Orenburg.

1924 – The USSR Central Election Commission adopts a decree on national and state delimitation of Central Asian region. The Kazakh Autonomous Social Soviet Republic is established.

1934 – The 1st Congress of the Writers of the Kazakh Autonomous Social Soviet Republic takes place.

1957 - Ekibastuzugol settlement is granted the status of a town and is renamed later into Ekibastuz.

2000 – A monument to Kazakh writer Sabit Mukanov is unveiled in Almaty on the occasion of his 100th anniversary.

2014 - Archeologists discover unique findings during the excavation of Sarmat burial mound near Akzhayik settlement of Makhambet municipality in Atyrau region. Among the findings are a golden bracelet, earrings, numerous golden rivets on the clothes, as well as a metal sword, a dagger, a bronze mirror, pieces of ceramic dishes, and arrow-heads.

2015 – Kazinform International News Agency, Vietnam News Agency enter into a cooperation agreement aimed at establishment and development of ties in exchange of information.

2015 - The IAEA Board of Governors approves an agreement with the Republic of Kazakhstan on establishment and management of the Low-Enriched Uranium Bank in the country.

2017 - The Alley of Peace and Accord of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan is inaugurated in the territory of the EXPO Park.

2018 – The National Day of Dombra is established in Kazakhstan. It is marked on the first Sunday of July.

2019 – The ceremony of inauguration of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes place at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

2019 – The National Public Confidence Council is set up.

2021 – The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Shanghai together with the Shanghai Library hold Abai Readings in this largest cultural and economic city of China. The goal of the event is to further develop cultural-humanitarian and educational cooperation between the two countries as well as to popularize literary and musical heritage of outstanding Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev.