June 12. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 12th of June.

NAMES

– Plenipotentiary Representative of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

























– Member of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

























Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

























– Governor of the North Kazakhstan region.





























– Chairman of the Judicial Chamber on Civil Cases of the Military Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.