June 15. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of June.

NAMES

– Kazakh conductor, dombra player, people’s artist of the USSR.

Born in the village of Uyalykum, West Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kurmangazy Conservatory, Leningrad Conservatory.

- Kazakh Statesman and political figure, honored Kazakh National Security Committee official, Major-General.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazakh Lenin Polytechnic Institute, Higher Courses of the USSR State Security Committee.

- governor of East Kazakhstan region.

Born in Pavlodar city, he is a graduate of the Pavlodar Industrial Institute.

In 2007 and 2009, he acted as Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. From 2007 to 2009, he served as Defense Minister of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in November 2014.

– Deputy Director-General of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, holds an MBA degree.

He took up his current post in April 2022.

- Minister-Counselor of Kazakhstan in San Francisco, USA.

Born in Karaganda, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.

– Chief of Staff of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University, Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economic University.

He was appointed to his current post in 2020.

– Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.