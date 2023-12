June 19. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of June, Kazinform reports.

(1884-1976) – poet, zhyrau, singer and composer, Honored Worker of Arts of the Kazakh SSR, People's Poet of the Kazakh SSR, member of the SSSR Union of Writers and Composers.





















(1950) – well-known statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan, ex-deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament (2016-2021).





















(1966) – Doctor of Philology, Professor, Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.





















(1971) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of VII convocation, member of the Committee for Legislation and Judicial Reforms.





















(1971) – Deputy Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs.





















(1976) – Laureate of several state and presidential prizes.