June 2. Today's Birthdays

(1934-2012) is a Kazakh Turkologist, Turkic languages' historical grammar specialist, and ancient Turkic writing history expert.

Born in Almaty city is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Authored fundamental works based on deep knowledge of ancient Turkic writing, and deciphered many ancient written monuments.

(1965) is a well-known Kazakh entrepreneur, founder and member of the Club of Philanthropists of Kazakhstan, founder, and head of the Astana Group Holding.

Born in Almaty city is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

(1970) is a director and choreographer of the first and only Center of Indian Classic Dance in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Born in Almaty city is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, a unit of Kalakshetra Foundation, and Nalanda Dance Research Centre at Mumbai University.

In 2006, she founded and became the head and choreographer of the first and only Center of Indian Classic Dance Center in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

(1982) is a representative of the human rights ombudsman in Karaganda region.

Born in Pavlodar city is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Has been acting since October 2022.