    08:00, 21 June 2023 | GMT +6

    June 21. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of June, Kazinform reports.

    NAMES

    Bulat Syzdykov (1956-2016) – Soviet and Kazakh guitarist, composer, arranger of Muzikola band, ex-member of A’Studio band.

    Assan Yeskendirov (1971) – judge of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Kokshetau city, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    From 2012 to 2015, he served as Chairman of the Appeal Judicial Panel for civil and administrative cases of the Akmola Regional Court.

    He took up his current post in January 2023.


