    08:00, 22 June 2023 | GMT +6

    June 22. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of June, Kazinform reports.

    NAMES

    Amangeldy Khalmuradov (1968) – acting chief of staff of the Governor of Mangistau region.

    Born in Maryiskaya region, Turkmenistan, he graduated from the Yessenov Aktau State University, Kazakh State Law Academy, State Public Political School of the Almaty Management University.

    He took up his current post in May 2023.


