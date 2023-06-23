June 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of June.

Day of Police in Kazakhstan

On June 23, 1992 the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopts the Law «On Internal Affairs Structures of the Republic of Kazakhstan», the first legal act which determines the objectives and functions of Kazakhstani police. On June 5, 1997, then President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev decrees to proclaim June 23 as the Day of Police in Kazakhstan.

Day of Civil Servant in Kazakhstan

In 2013, then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev amends the Decree «On professional and other holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan», after which the Day of Civil Servant appears in Kazakhstan. This day is also marked by civil servants in Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine.

World Whistleblowers’ Day

Whistleblower is an active citizen who contributes greatly to detecting and preventing corruption and other malpractice within an organization. Many public organizations stand for protecting whistleblowers’ rights and for adoption of laws for their protection. The World Whistleblowers’ Day was proclaimed on the initiative of such organizations.

International Widows’ Day

The United Nations proclaims 23 June as the International Widows Day (resolution A/RES/65/189) in 2011, to draw attention to the life and experiences of widows and their children.

Olympic Day

Initiated by the International Olympic Committee, the Olympic Day is proclaimed at the 42nd session of the IOC in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in 1948. June 23 is believed to be the day of origin of the modern Olympic movement.

UN Public Service Day

In March 2003, the UN General Assembly adopts the resolution No. 57/277 to proclaim June 23 the UN Public Service Day. With this initiative the UN calls the member countries to organize special events on this day, to discuss the importance and contribution of public service to the development of society, to award civil servants, and to motivate young people to choose the career of a public servant.

EVENTS

1993 – Almaty Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages is transformed into the Kazakh State University of World Languages (now Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages).

1995 – Kazpost issues a series of stamps on «Painting of Kazakhstan» depicting a collection of pictures of the Abylkhan Kasteyev Gallery.

2010 – One of the avenues in Amman, Jordan, is named after ex-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2010 – Words of Wisdom by outstanding Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev is translated and published for the first time in the Tajik language. The project is implemented by the Kazakh Embassy in Tajikistan, together with the Union of Journalists of Tajikistan and Tajikistan-Kazakhstan Friendship Society.

2013 – The Day of Turkic Peoples is celebrated in Albany, New York State.

2015 – Autism Centre, the first one in Kazakhstan, opens its doors in Almaty.

2016 – The Embassy of Kazakhstan is inaugurated in Mexico.

2018 – A monument to great Kazakh poet Magzhan Zhumabayev is unveiled in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region. The author of the project is Kazakhstani sculpturer Yedige Rakhmadiyev.

2019 – 8-year-old Kazakhstani actress Dilnaz Nursseit, who starred in Kazakh-Chinese film ‘Composer’, is awarded The Best New Actor nomination by the CCTV-6 TV channel at the XXII Shanghai International Film Festival.

2021 – The Anthology of Kazakh Kyuis ‘Amanat’ is presented in the U.S. The collection is of great historical, cultural importance for the Kazakh people and for future generations, as it contains 500 earlier unpublished archival kyuis and a book describing each kyui in the Kazakh, Russian and English languages.