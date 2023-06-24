June 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 24, Kazinform reports.

EVENTS

1938 - The Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR is elected for the first time ever in accordance with the Constitution of the Kazakh SSR endorsed on March 26, 1937.

1970 -The Almaty Circus troupe is formed. The first performance of the Almaty Circus takes place on June 24, 1970 in Samara, Russia.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan ink the Treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance in Turkestan city.

2010 - A monument to First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is unveiled in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

2011 – The inauguration ceremony of the Serbian Embassy in Kazakhstan takes place in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

2016 - The session of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states in a narrow format takes place in Tashkent. The presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, and Russia take part in it. The Tashkent Declaration is signed at the meeting.

2017 – Euronews TV channel films a video clip about one of the biggest and most populated cities in Kazakhstan, Almaty.

2018 -Kazakhstani Moldir Mekenbayeva wins two gold medals in Women's 55kg weight category at the Los Angeles Jiu Jitsu Open.

2018 – An ancient tomb dating back to V-VI centuries AD is unearthed not far from Aktobe.

2018 – A monument to legendary general of Kazakhstani police Abdykadyr Bolsambekov is installed in Almaty region.

2019 – 11-year-old Adelina Mukhametzhanova of Kazakhstan wins big at the prestigious international competition American Protégé. She surpasses performers from over 50 countries of the world.

2021 – «Kazinform» International News Agency is named the Best News Agency at URKER 2021 National Awards.

2021 – A special evening in memory of the 175th anniversary of great Kazakh akyn Zhambyl Zhabayev is held in Canada.