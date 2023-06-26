June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 26.

EVENTS

1929 – The Kazakh National Agrarian University is established in Almaty on the basis of the Almaty Veterinary and Kazakh Agricultural Institutes.

1992 - The Republic of Kazakhstan joins as a member of the International Monetary Fund, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Finance Corporation, the International Development Association, the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.

1996 - The Kazakh News Service of the Iranian Radio officially begins functioning in Tehran.

2011 - The Avenue of Journalists built in the park near the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation at the intersection of Nazhimedinov and Syganak streets is inaugurated in the Kazakh capital.

2013 – World’s renowned Euronews TV channel dedicates one of its Le Mag episodes to the Astana Opera Theater, comparing it with the world's best theaters such as La Scala, the Real Teatro di San Carlo, and the Bolshoi Theater.

2013 - Over 500 delegates from 44 countries convene at the First Forum of Turkic Diaspora Organizations hosted in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku.

2015 - American actor Steven Seagal launches the First International Martial Arts Festival in the run-up to the celebrations of the Capital Day in Astana.

2017 - The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Korea receives an award for its active involvement in preserving peace on Earth.

2018 - The Qazaq Cybersport Federation is officially accredited in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2021 – Kazakhstan introduces a unique method of treatment of thyroid cancer.