June 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 28.

EVENTS

1995 - The presidential decree having the force of the Law on Oil is issued.

2011 - Astana city plays host to the 38th session of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the ICO.

2014 - Kazakhstan is elected to the Financial Committee of the World Customs Organization in Brussels.

2014 - The Wall of Remembrance of the legendary rock musician Victor Tsoi is opened in Almaty city.

2017 - The Media Union of Kazakhstan is founded.

2017 - Gulmira Smailova wins the first gold medal for Kazakhstan at the 21st World Transplant Games in Spain.

2017 - The Rock the Ballet team for the first time performs at the Eurasian Dance Festival at Astana Ballet.

2018 - Photo exhibitions «Undiscovered Kazakhstan» and «Astana is the pearl of the Great Steppe» are opened in the Crowne Plaza Den Haag Promenade hall in Hague.