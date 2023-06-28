EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:00, 28 June 2023 | GMT +6

    June 28. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 28th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 28.

    EVENTS

    1995 - The presidential decree having the force of the Law on Oil is issued.

    2011 - Astana city plays host to the 38th session of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the ICO.

    2014 - Kazakhstan is elected to the Financial Committee of the World Customs Organization in Brussels.

    2014 - The Wall of Remembrance of the legendary rock musician Victor Tsoi is opened in Almaty city.

    2017 - The Media Union of Kazakhstan is founded.

    2017 - Gulmira Smailova wins the first gold medal for Kazakhstan at the 21st World Transplant Games in Spain.

    2017 - The Rock the Ballet team for the first time performs at the Eurasian Dance Festival at Astana Ballet.

    2018 - Photo exhibitions «Undiscovered Kazakhstan» and «Astana is the pearl of the Great Steppe» are opened in the Crowne Plaza Den Haag Promenade hall in Hague.


    Tags:
    Events Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!