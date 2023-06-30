June 30. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of June.

NAMES

(1949) is a writer, poet, member of the Kazakhstan Writers' Union, and Honored Worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan (now Turkestan) region is a graduate of the Chimkent Teacher’s Training Institute.

Authored many poems and literary works as well as lyrics of well-known Kazakh songs. Her poems were translated into Russian, Ukrainian, Sakha, Uzbek, and Kyrgyz.

(1954) is a Kazakhstani director, member of the USSR Union of Cinematographers, laureate of the Lenin Komsomol Prize of Kazakhstan, and Honored Worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Nukus, Uzbekistan, is a graduate of the All-Union State Institute of Cinematography.

Directed and wrote scripts for more than 30 short and 20 full-length documentary films.

(1957) is the Chairman of the Board of the National Center of Space Research and Technologies.

Born in 1957 in Kokshetau region is a graduate of the Bauman Moscow Higher Technical College.

Has been serving since January 2020.

(1968) is a political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1968 in Turkestan region is a graduate of Kirov Kazakh State University.

Throughout his diplomatic career served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation, to the Principality of Liechtenstein, the Vatican City State concurrently, as well as the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office and other international organizations at Geneva.

(1976) is the director of the Central Communications Service under the Kazakh President. Born in Almaty city is a graduate of Turan University.

On April 7, 2017, he was appointed as the director general of the Kazinform International News Agency LLP. In 2020 he held the post of the Chairman of the Management Board of «Kazinform» International News Agency JSC. In 2022 Umarov was appointed the Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

Has been acting since September 2022.