    08:00, 07 June 2023 | GMT +6

    June 7. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th of June, Kazinform reports.

    Berik Imashev (1960) is a political figure in Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

    In 2012-2016 he acted as the Kazakh Justice Minister, and served as the chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan in 2016-2022.

    Yerzhan Yerkinbayev (1982) is the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy, Almaty Economic University, and HEC Paris Business School.

    Has been working since October 2021.


