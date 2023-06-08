June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of June. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on June 8, Kazinform reports.

EVENTS

1937 – Establish in 1924, Semipalatinsk-based Amateur Working Youth Theater is transformed into the Fyodor Dostoyevsky Russian Drama Theater by a decision of the city administration. The theater becomes a laureate of numerous international festivals and winner of people's choice awards.

1992 – The National Agency of Kazakhstan for foreign investment is set up in order to carry out the state policy in the sphere of investment attraction.

1998 - A monument to three prominent sons of the Kazakh nation - Tole Bi, Kazybek Bi and Aiteke Bi - is unveiled in Astana. It is designed sculptor Murat Mansurov.

1999 - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the prize Turki alemine sinirgen yenbegi ushin (For merits to the Turkic world) for 1998. The prize is instituted by the Turkic World Foundation of Writers and Workers of Culture.

2005 - Book ‘The Versions of Kozy-Korpesh - Bayan Sulu Lyrical Epos’ penned by professor Sultangali Sadyrbayev is published. The history of the epos goes back to 1,500 years. It features the versions of the epos released in the 19 and 20th centuries in Petersburg, Kazan, and Orenburg.

2011 – ‘The Book of Gratitude’ sculpture is installed in Abai Avenue in Taraz.

2012 – A bust to Khalyk Kakharmany, captain of police Gaziz Baitassov killed by a terrorist is unveiled in Taraz.

2013 - The Turkish city of Samsun hosts the 16th Festival «TURKSOY Opera Days» held in memory of late Kazakh composer Mukan Tolebayev, the author of orchestra and chamber works, more than 50 songs and romances.

2017- Astana hosts the SCO Summit where its participants discuss current SCO activities and make a decision to grant India and Pakistan the status of full-fledged members.

2019 – Kazakhstani runners capture three gold medals in 100m, 800m and 400m races at the 2nd Stage of the Asian Grand Prix Series in China.