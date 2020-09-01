Junior Eurovision 2020: Kazakhstan reveals 12 finalists of national selection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The twelve acts are to vie for the right to represent Kazakhstan at 2020 Junior Eurovision, Kazinform cites Khabar TV channel.

12 finalists of the national selection for 2020 Junior Eurovision have been selected through online voting Khabar TV channel conduced on its website. They are 11-year-old Nur-Sultan citizen Islam Saipolda, 12-year-old Burkhanova Adiya from Almaty city, 14-year-old Almaty citizen Aidana Zhumazhan, 14-year-old Nur-Sultan citizen Akzhibek Manarbekkyzy, 11-year-old Almaty citizen Zhan Maxim, 13-year-old Kokshetau citizen Aiym Mukitanova, 13-year-old Nur-Sultan citizen Kamila Gazizkyzy, 13-year-old Semey citizen Saniya Altynbekkyzy, 14-year-old Almaty citizen Makhinur Tursunova, 10-year-old Atyrau citizen Nurshat Kusanova, 13-year-old Aikerim Tileubek from Nur-Sultan city, and 12-year-old Karakat Bashanova from Ryskulov village, Taldgar district, Almaty region.

The winner of the national selection is to be selected by public voting through calling or SMS and to represent Kazakhstan at 2020 Junior Eurovision on November 29 in Poland.

Notably, Kazakhstan owes its Junior Eurovision participation to Khabar Agency - the largest media holding in the country - which has been an associate member of the European Broadcasting Union since 2016.

Notably, Kazakhstani young singer Daneliya Tuleshova represented Kazakhstan in the song contest in 2018, where she performed Ozine sen (Believe yourself) song and took the sixth spot. Last year, another Kazakhstani young singer Yerzhan Maxim won the second place (first - according to the juries' decision) performing Armanynnan kalma (Follow your dream).