Junior team of Tajikistan won silver at tournament in China

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Junior football team of Tajikistan (U-16) won silver medals at the international tournament Silk Road - Hua Shan Cup-2016, which ended on July 15 in the Chinese city of Weinan.

At the final round Zayniddin Rahimov's wards won a victory over hosts of tournament - juniors of China with a score 1:0. The only and winning goal was scored by Vahdat Khanonov (61 minute).



In another match the national team of South Korea defeated the team of Turkmenistan - 3:0, and with nine points became the winner of tournament "Silk Road - Hua Shan Cup - 2016". Players of Tajikistan won silver medals, with six points. At the tournament in Weinan, our players lost only to Koreans, the winners of tournament - (1:3). The bronze award went to the team of China (3 points).



We will remind that following the results of the tournament, the player of our national team Vahdat Khanonov received the prize of the best striker, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.