Juniors of Tajikistan to take part in the Cup of the President of Kazakhstan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Junior football team of Tajikistan (U-16), which last week took second place at the international tournament Silk Road - Hua Shan Cup - 2016 in China, will take part in the Cup of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.

According to Football Federation of Tajikistan, the competition to be held from August 7 to 13 in Shymkent, will be attended by eight teams - Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Albania, Tajikistan, and two teams from Kazakhstan.



The Cup of the President of Kazakhstan is already being held for the ninth year in a row.



Previously, the tournament was held in Astana and Almaty. The prize Fund of the Cup of the President of Kazakhstan is 20 thousand U.S. dollars.



The winner of the tournament in addition to the honorary trophy will get a check for 10 thousand U.S. dollars, the silver medalist will receive 6 thousand U.S. dollars and bronze medalist - 4 thousand U.S. dollars.