EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:08, 05 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Jurassic World, Inside Out dominate Kazakhstan&#39;s box office

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American blockbuster Jurassic World came in at number one in this week's box office in Kazakhstan again. It brought in KZT 187,3 million, kino.kz reports.

    Coming in at number two was Pixar's Inside Out which earned KZT 164,2 million. Ant-Man, starring Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas, rose to number three pocketing KZT 50,9 million. Reese Witherspoon's Hot Pursuit made KZT 39,1 million, placing in the fourth spot. Rounding out the top five is horror film Unfriended which opened to KZT 19,7 million domestically.

    Tags:
    News Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!