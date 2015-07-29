Jurassic World wins box office in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The highest-grossing movie of this summer around the world Jurassic World has topped this week's box office in Kazakhstan.

The flick, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, grossed KZT 187,32 million in movie theaters across Kazakhstan.

According to kino.kz, Pixar's Inside out rose to the second spot after making KZT 164,2 million. Horror film Insidious: Chapter 3 is still going strong in the Kazakhstani box office rounding out the top 3 with a little over KZT 90 million. Marvel's Ant Man quickly earned affections of Kazakhstani audience and came in the fourth. The superhero film, starring Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas, earned almost KZT 60 million. Reese Witherspoon's Hot Pursuit is ranked fifth this week with KZT 39,1 million.