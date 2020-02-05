Jusan humanitarian operation discussed in European Parliament

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has shared the experience of repatriation of its nationals from the combat areas in the Middle East and their reintegration into the society.

On Tuesday, the European Parliament held a conference on «Kazakhstan’s experience: Repatriation of families of militants from Syria», Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event organized with the support of Thierry Mariani, member of the European Parliament from France, was attended by members of the European Parliament, representatives of the European Commission , diplomatic corps, non-governmental organizatio and mass media.

«We know that many of our citizens are kepts in the prisons of Maghreb Countries. We are interested in Kazakhstan’s experience of repatriation of its citizens,» Thierry Mariani said addressing the participants.

However, in his words, each European country has its own approach to this problem. «The majority of EU states do not actively evacuate their nationals, except for children,» he highlighted.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Belgium Aigul Kuspan reminded that the UN had backed Jusan humanitarian campaign. «The U.S. Secretary of State who has recently visited Kazakhstan also positively assessed our leading role in this area,» she added.

In turn, Deputy Chief of the Anti-Terrorist Centre Headquarters Sergey Shveikin informed the participants of the measures of identification, evacuation and adaptation of the Kazakhstanis trapped in active combat zones of Syria.

According to him, the experience gained by Kazakhstan in repatriation of is citizens became a significant contribution to the international practice of countering terrorism.

«With the consideration of consolidation of efforts in fight with terrorism, we express our readiness to further exchange positive experience,» he said.

The attendees expressed interest in adaptation of children and women, the process of de-radicalization of the militants, gathering of evidences of their guilt and Kazakhstan’s experience of fighting with illegal content in internet.

Upon completion of the conference, the participants highly praised the comprehensive rehabilitation of the evacuees and stressed the importance of exchange of experience with Kazakhstan in repatriation of people from combat areas.